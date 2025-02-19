Thinking about...

Crossing a line (audio and text)
Borders between one kind of life and another
  
Timothy Snyder
53
10:56
Kash Patel's Plots
Fiction and Persecution in the FBI and America
  
Timothy Snyder
115
Peace or Partition?
Russians and Americans speak about Ukraine, without Ukrainians
  
Timothy Snyder
186
Affirmative Action for Dictators
American Foreign Policy seen from Munich
  
Timothy Snyder
181
Appeasement at Munich
World Wars, Past and Possible
  
Timothy Snyder
170
The Weak Strongman
Impotence and Unfreedom, Together
  
Timothy Snyder
120
Crossing a line
Borders between one kind of life and another
  
Timothy Snyder
204
Of course it’s a coup (audio)
Miss the obvious, lose your republic
  
Timothy Snyder
47
4:48
Musk-Trump CASH application
A fictional form, barely a parody
  
Timothy Snyder
154
Of course it’s a coup
Miss the obvious, lose your republic
  
Timothy Snyder
350
The Logic of Destruction (audio)
And how to resist it
  
Timothy Snyder
36
13:27
The Logic of Destruction
And how to resist it
  
Timothy Snyder
273
