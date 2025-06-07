The other day I was googling the "my brother-in-law is a genius," and the results were meagre.

Depending on where and with what settings, I got a few results, or even none at all (see the picture).

"My brother-in-law is a genius" seems not to be something we say very much!

In my case, however, it is true. My brother-in-law, the opera composer Dan Shore, is obviously a genius. He has won awards for his original operas, which are written in classical modes although often with contemporary themes, as with his amazing Freedom Ride (here is a sample song, "I am on my journey.") Sometimes they are adaptations of older themes, as with the hilarious The Beautiful Bridegroom. The whole body of work is humbling.

Like many of us just now, Dan is working to find ways to express the present moment. For him, this means generating one-take piano-and-voice ditties about the Trump disaster. This post is just to share a few songs from the spring, since they nicely combine darkness and light, and may help some of you get through the day — and get something done.

Enjoy! And share.

I Did Not See

The Tariff Song

Make America Great Again

Now I Can Never Retire

