Dear Friends,

I get asked all the time about posters and cards of the lessons On Tyranny to be posted or handed out. This brings back memories of the first publication, when I spent much of 2017 driving around in my pickup or walking around with a backpack: giving out the book, posting posters, and handing out cards.

I want you to know that there are free cards and posters of the twenty lessons of On Tyranny available for you at any time, just a click away. You may print them, post them, share them, pass them around, digitally or in the real world. All you have to do is follow this link and download or print the resources that it offers

I am happy if you buy the book, and I am happy that it has been a bestseller these last months, since that means that people find it helpful. Behind the lessons there are bits of historical and political analysis which, alas, are timely. On Tyranny is there as a vehicle for the knowledge about resistance that I tried to assemble from others wiser than me.

But you are always welcome to just take the lessons and pass them on -- for free, any time. For a simple shareable card of just the twenty lessons, look here.

If you would like to share free On Tyranny resources on social media, here are messages you can forward (or adapt) on Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook, and Twitter. On Tyranny is also used as a resource for educators; you can find out more about that here.

I hope you find these useful! I’ll be looking for them!

Best

TS

PS: June 14th is No Kings Day. Protest. Millions will in hundreds of places, and I will be one them. (Lesson 13, Corporeal Politics).

The book On Tyranny

For positive answers, On Freedom

Share