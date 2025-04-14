In his meeting with President Nayib Bukele today in the White House, President Donald Trump told his Salvadoran counterpart that “home-growns are next” and that El Salvador would “need to be build about five more places” to hold American citizens.

So the president of the United States proposes, on camera, to deport Americans to foreign concentration camps.

Here is a clip, with thanks:

And here is a link to full Salvadoran news feed, as shared by President Nayib Bukele on Twitter. The exchange begins at about 7:20. Here is the US reporter Danielle Kurtzleben noting the exchange.

Perhaps the worst part is the laughter of the Americans.

