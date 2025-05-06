Thinking about...

Thinking about...

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jared Kieling's avatar
Jared Kieling
17h

Counter-demonstrations opposing Trump’s June 14 birthday parade in D.C. must confront it with mockery—not physical obstruction, with its potential for violence.

Just as important, protesters must not vilify service members forced to march in this obscene display. Opponents of the Vietnam War made that mistake, lumping draftees and veterans in with the deceitful politicians and top military leadership ordering them to war.

Today, citizens rightfully worried about martial law are picketing military bases with signs pleading “Don’t turn on us.” Well, don’t allow the resistance to turn against our military, which never asked to be mismanaged, hollowed out, and used as props by an incompetent, anti-Constitutional dictatorship.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
jcranesong's avatar
jcranesong
17h

I'm a Chicago retiree who participated in the May Day protest here. I am glad I did, as I needed a boost for my rapidly depleting reserves of hope that we will stop the madness and cruelty of the Musk-Trump regime and their minions. Unions (remember them?) representing teachers, service & government workers, nurses & flight attendants, and many others were primarily led by young activists. They gave fierce, humble speeches. Half of them in Spanish, welcome to Chicago. Hundreds of police lined the streets. They were calm and a lot more diverse than my 1980's protest days. You are not alone. Check out your local protest gathering, and breathe in the hopeful breezes ...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Timothy Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture