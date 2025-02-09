Of course it’s a coup (audio)

This is the podcast version of my written post “Of course it’s a coup” of 5 February. Please listen or share with those who prefer to listen.

Coming posts will be about the weak strong man, lessons from Germany, and the lines we cross from one form of regime to another.

Excellent journalist work on the coup is meantime being done by Mother Jones, Wired, and Notes on the Crisis.

Share

On resistance see On Tyranny

For positive solutions see On Freedom