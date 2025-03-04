Playback speed
Is it a peace process? (short video)

Five quick tests for the US in a two-minute video
Timothy Snyder
Mar 04, 2025
Transcript

I was asked to make a shorter video summarizing the logic of negotiation. Here it is: five basic tests to establish whether what is proposed by Americans can be regarded as a Ukrainian-Russian peace process. I hope you find it useful, for example in evaluating claims made by the American president in his speech this evening. At the moment, American policy seems to meet none of these tests; it seems, in fact, designed to create the conditions for a broader and a longer war by excluding, exploiting and harming Ukraine, strengthening Russia, misconstruing the basic reality of the war, ignoring international law, and denying the need for any structure at all beyond the verbal assurances. But I wanted to lay these out these five tests in a neutral way to help people consider or themselves. Thanks for being with me. Please share this post.

