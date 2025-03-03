Playback speed
The Logic of Negotiation (video)

How to get from war to peace
Timothy Snyder
Mar 03, 2025
Transcript

Wars are hard to end. Peace is easy to say but difficult to achieve. In this video, about ten minutes long, I spell out five logics that a successful mediator seeking peace would take into account:

the state of law; the beginning of the war; calculations of the future; paper vs. reality; and ceasefire vs. peace.

I have in mind the present Russo-Ukrainian war. But sometimes it helps to recall the fundamental principles. Please feel free to share this video.

If you are thinking today about helping Ukrainians, consider Come Back Alive, a Ukrainian NGO that supports soldiers; United 24, the Ukrainian state platform for donations); RAZOM, an American NGO, tax-deductible for US citizens, which supports civilians; and BlueCheck Ukraine, which aims for efficient cooperation with Ukrainian groups and is also tax-deductible.

round blue and white hole under blue and white sky

