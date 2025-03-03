The Logic of Negotiation (video)

Wars are hard to end. Peace is easy to say but difficult to achieve. In this video, about ten minutes long, I spell out five logics that a successful mediator seeking peace would take into account:

the state of law; the beginning of the war; calculations of the future; paper vs. reality; and ceasefire vs. peace.

I have in mind the present Russo-Ukrainian war. But sometimes it helps to recall the fundamental principles. Please feel free to share this video.

If you are thinking today about helping Ukrainians, consider Come Back Alive, a Ukrainian NGO that supports soldiers; United 24, the Ukrainian state platform for donations); RAZOM, an American NGO, tax-deductible for US citizens, which supports civilians; and BlueCheck Ukraine, which aims for efficient cooperation with Ukrainian groups and is also tax-deductible.