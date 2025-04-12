Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
170
664

Fomenting Antisemitism

Not Combating It
Timothy Snyder
Apr 12, 2025
170
664
Share
Transcript

As the assault on American higher education continues, I’ve been asked to explain why I believe this policy is antisemitic. A new video is above.

The Trump people claim to be fighting antisemitism, and the media often accept that framing. I believe, on the contrary, that these actions are antisemitic in intention and in execution. The use of the word “antisemitism” as a covering pretext for defunding education empties the concept of meaning.

I have talked about this in various public gatherings in the US and written about it here, but thought that a video explainer might be helpful.

My background: I have written two books on the Holocaust as well as an introduction to Borowski’s Here in Our Auschwitz and a good deal else on the topic; have taught Holocaust history for two decades; have helped to supervise the use of Holocaust testimonies for the better part of my career and spend time with these sources. I sit on the International Auschwitz Council and have been awarded the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising Medal. I note that Professor Christopher Browning, the very distinguished American scholar of the Holocaust, is making a similar case. Please read his essay.

I have given these matters some thought, and I hope you will consider. Please feel free as always to share this video.

Share

Thinking about... is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

On resistance see On Tyranny

For positive solutions see On Freedom

black metal frame under blue sky during daytime

Discussion about this video

Thinking about...
Thinking about...
The words we need for the politics of today.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Timothy Snyder
Recent Episodes
Civil Rights and Historical Honesty
  Timothy Snyder
Twenty Lessons, read by John Lithgow
  Timothy Snyder
Is it a peace process? (short video)
  Timothy Snyder
The Logic of Negotiation (video)
  Timothy Snyder
Five Failures in the Oval Office (video)
  Timothy Snyder
Affirmative Action for Dictators (audio and text)
  Timothy Snyder
The Weak Strongman (audio and text)
  Timothy Snyder