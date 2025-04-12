Fomenting Antisemitism

As the assault on American higher education continues, I’ve been asked to explain why I believe this policy is antisemitic. A new video is above.

The Trump people claim to be fighting antisemitism, and the media often accept that framing. I believe, on the contrary, that these actions are antisemitic in intention and in execution. The use of the word “antisemitism” as a covering pretext for defunding education empties the concept of meaning.

I have talked about this in various public gatherings in the US and written about it here, but thought that a video explainer might be helpful.

My background: I have written two books on the Holocaust as well as an introduction to Borowski’s Here in Our Auschwitz and a good deal else on the topic; have taught Holocaust history for two decades; have helped to supervise the use of Holocaust testimonies for the better part of my career and spend time with these sources. I sit on the International Auschwitz Council and have been awarded the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising Medal. I note that Professor Christopher Browning, the very distinguished American scholar of the Holocaust, is making a similar case. Please read his essay.

I have given these matters some thought, and I hope you will consider. Please feel free as always to share this video.

