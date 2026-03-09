Thinking about...

Thinking about...

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Thinking Live with David Pepper on Ohio, Elections, and the Future

A recording from Timothy Snyder's live video
Timothy Snyder's avatar
David Pepper's avatar
Timothy Snyder and David Pepper
Mar 09, 2026

We have an unusually interesting Democratic ticket in Ohio in he gubernatorial elections — and they could very well win. I spoke back in November to the amazing Dr. Amy Acton, who is running for governor. Joining her on the ticket is David Pepper, whom I know mainly as the author of fine books of political analysis and strategy. If you want a break from war news, and want to consider something very good that good happen this fall, please tune in to this conversation, which was live a couple of weeks ago, but which is still very much on my mind today. Thank you Jason Stanley, Brian Page CFT™ AFC® Fair Play, Carol Johnston, Michael Scarmack, Kathleen Moss, and many others for tuning into my live video with David Pepper! Please subscribe and please share.

Thinking about... is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

For general guidance, On Tyranny

For a vision of a better USA, On Freedom

Share

.

Get more from Timothy Snyder in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Timothy Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture