Thinking Live with Paul Krugman: Ukraine, Economics, and Our Political Moment

I spoke with Paul Krugman about Ukraine, economics, and the political moment we are living through in the United States. We discussed the dangers to democracy that come from within, especially in an age of oligarchy and extreme inequality, and we talked about what the war in Ukraine reveals about civil society and reconstruction.
We ended with a simple point: democracy depends on citizens who participate, not spectators who wait.
I hope you’ll watch and enjoy our discussion.
