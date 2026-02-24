Thinking about...

Thinking about...

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Thinking Live with Paul Krugman: Ukraine, Economics, and Our Political Moment

A recording from Timothy Snyder's live video
Timothy Snyder's avatar
Paul Krugman's avatar
Timothy Snyder and Paul Krugman
Feb 24, 2026

I spoke with Paul Krugman about Ukraine, economics, and the political moment we are living through in the United States. We discussed the dangers to democracy that come from within, especially in an age of oligarchy and extreme inequality, and we talked about what the war in Ukraine reveals about civil society and reconstruction.

We ended with a simple point: democracy depends on citizens who participate, not spectators who wait.

I hope you’ll watch and enjoy our discussion.

Thinking about... is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Timothy Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture