Thinking about...

Thinking about...

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Conversation with Misha Collins and Emily Farallon

Watch my conversation with Misha Collins and Emily Farallon today
Timothy Snyder's avatar
Misha Collins's avatar
Emily Farallon's avatar
Timothy Snyder, Misha Collins, and Emily Farallon
Jan 28, 2026

We talked about a wide range of topics today — from the happenings in Minnesota to what people can do to push back to Ukraine.

Get more from Timothy Snyder in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Timothy Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture