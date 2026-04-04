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Johan's avatar
Johan
2d

Snyder maps the coup scenarios correctly. Here’s the behavioral reality:

Trump doesn’t need coherent strategy. He just needs everyone else to freeze while he improvises.

The five scenarios share one mechanic: they require elites willing to break norms and a public uncertain enough not to resist immediately.

From a behavioral economics perspective this is the power of defaults. Most people, including officials, follow established procedures unless given clear reasons not to. Coups work by creating enough ambiguity that people default to compliance while “waiting to see what happens.”

Trump’s advantage isn’t brilliance, it’s shamelessness. He’ll try all five scenarios simultaneously, whichever generates momentum. The 50% defense budget increase is a bribe for irregular order compliance.

The terrorism scenario is his best bet because it’s Putin’s proven playbook. 1999 apartment bombings gave Putin emergency powers he never relinquished. Trump doesn’t need to execute it well, just create enough confusion that half the country believes his version long enough for emergency powers to operationalize.

The timing vulnerability: Two weeks before the election, when early voting shows blowout margins.

That’s when “terrorist threat requires postponement” or “can’t change leadership mid-crisis.”

What stops it: Active refusal, not anticipation alone. Governors ignoring postponement orders. Military following Constitution. Election officials counting votes regardless. People in streets before the attempt, not after.

Knowledge changes outcomes only if it translates to precommitment. Decide now what your red lines are and what you’ll do when crossed.

Otherwise we’ll watch the coup unfold while waiting for someone else to stop it.

—Johan

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Gerson Sher's avatar
Gerson Sher
2d

Dr. Snyder, one scenario I did not see in your excellent analysis is that he would cancel the midterms in a state of emergency. This is very plausible since he will soon discover that he cannot rig the elections enough to make a difference. Then all the other scenarios get even more likely. As far as using violence against Americans, I see that starting with military or quasi military violence against massive peaceful demonstrations, in part perhaps as the prelude to a state of emergency. In this regard, s historical parallel that we might consider is to ask, what if LBJ had not been persuaded by Dr. King to opt for a Civil Rights Act instead of passivity toward Bull Connor. But where is the kind of leadership today that Dr. King embodied 60 years ago? That's what we lack.

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