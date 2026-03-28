Thinking about...

Thinking about...

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Johan's avatar
Johan
1d

Thank you for this…war for whimsy cannot be won. No national interest, no policy, no strategy, just capabilities deployed because they exist and Trump gets a dopamine hit watching things explode.

The pleasure principle as foreign policy. “Fun” as justification for bombing. Intermittent reinforcement like a slot machine—-double down when it stops feeling good, chase the next hit.

Meanwhile, while America bombs, China builds.

I just wrote about this, as Trump is burning billions on a war that serves no strategic purpose while China is mass-producing EVs, dominating battery supply chains, and positioning itself as the renewable energy infrastructure provider for the Global South. They’re preparing for the energy transition (the actual future) while we’re stuck in oil-dependent extraction logic launching missiles for entertainment.

Iran doesn’t need to win militarily. They just need to outlast Trump’s attention span and keep oil prices high enough to accelerate the transition that destroys hegemony. Every bomb we drop is a battery sold in Shenzhen. Every day Hormuz stays closed is another country signing energy deals with Beijing instead of Washington.

War without national interest is just expensive performance art.

Spot on—-you can’t celebrate blowing things up and call it strategy. But the deeper problem is we’re celebrating blowing things up while China’s building what actually matters for the next fifty years.

—Johan

Reply
Share
8 replies
Karen Lewton's avatar
Karen Lewton
1d

As that great American Nobel Laureate Bob Dylan foretold:

"Now, the roving gambler he was very bored

Trying to create a next world war

He found a promoter who nearly fell off the floor

He said, "I never engaged in this kind of thing before

But yes, I think it can be very easily done

We'll just put some bleachers out in the sun

And have it on Highway 61"

I'm not American, but I think Highway 61 runs through Minnesota.

Reply
Share
4 replies
89 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Timothy Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture