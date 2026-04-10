Thinking about...

Thinking about...

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David W Escue's avatar
David W Escue
34m

Dear Dr. Snyder. Vance's endorsement and appearance at the Orban rally further substantiates the rot of the current Republican administration. With the Hungarian election upcoming, thoughts return to the version of the quote attributed to Stalin

" I consider it completely unimportant who in the party will vote, or how; but what is extraordinarily important is this—who will count the votes, and how."

Struggle.

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Douglas Giles, PhD w/o BS's avatar
Douglas Giles, PhD w/o BS
1h

Orban is another proof that the right wing is the same everywhere.

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