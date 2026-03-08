Thinking about...

Johan
Snyder’s right to map the self-terrorism playbook, but it is already operationally prepared. Infrastructure isn’t falling apart by accident - it’s being systematically dismantled to create conditions.

DHS deprioritized domestic terrorism, stopped database. Unqualified loyalists installed everywhere (college grad running terrorism prevention, Gabbard coordinating intelligence while seizing ballots in Georgia, Patel treating FBI as celebrity platform). Right-wing terrorists pardoned. Russian monitoring scaled back despite active sabotage capability.

This isn’t opportunism, it feels like deliberate preparation. Trump posted about Iran “stealing” elections right after starting war. Already framing the narrative, linking foreign threat to election integrity before attack even happens.

Critical point: our reaction is the final link. Self-terrorism only works if we panic, demand “security,” accept suspended democracy as protection. Hitler 1933, Putin apartment bombings —-manufactured crisis → authoritarian consolidation.

War with no objective, creating blowback conditions, dismantling defenses, obsessing about midterms he’ll lose…the pattern is visible.

Anticipate with resolution.

When an attack comes, refuse to grant emergency powers regardless of provocation. The only defense is making exploitation impossible by protecting democratic processes no matter the threat.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

—Johan

Merrill's avatar
Merrill
9h

As Donald J Trump discovers he can kill with impunity, I think he's saying "Screw you and screw the World. Bibi and I and Vlad P. are having a great old time killing and pillaging with abandon. If you want to know, it feels wonderful. Dead children, dead innocent civilians, cities and towns in rubble, lethality at its best. This may be better than 13 year old girls. 👍MAGA."! THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

