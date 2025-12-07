Thinking about...

Johan
Thank you for this powerful piece!

Self‑terrorism is not strength, it’s weakness weaponized. Gutting the FBI, abandoning cyber defense, and militarizing cities isn’t protection, it’s sabotage of the nation’s own guardrails.

The Trump administration thrives on provoking violence, then exploiting it to tighten authoritarian control. That’s not governance, it’s a deliberate cycle of cruelty: dismantle defenses, wait for blood, then use the chaos as justification to oppress.

The most pathetic part is how predictable it all is. Authoritarians don’t need foreign enemies when they can manufacture domestic ones. And the people who enable this: politicians, institutions, sycophants; prove that money and power matter more to them than democracy or dignity.

Naming this pattern is the first step to breaking it. My goal is to talk about this more in my pieces too.

Mark Nemhauser
Professor Snyder, thank you so much for your insight and your calling out this administration for the weak pitiful group of people they are

