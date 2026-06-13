Thinking about...

Thinking about...

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Johan's avatar
Johan
4dEdited

The war in Ukraine has now outlasted the First World War. Snyder is right to insist that this fact carries historical weight proportional to its duration, and that the outcome will too.

What this campaign illustrates, beyond the specific hardware, is something the Western security establishment still underweights: the democratic polity as a procurement network. Distributed, crowdfunded, civilian-adjacent defense. Donation converted to deployed capability in real time. That feedback loop is faster than most defense ministries can manage at any budget level.

The $500K figure is deliberately modest….. it represents about ten seconds of U.S. defense spending. But the signal isn’t the amount. It’s the velocity and the directness. People who understand what’s at stake, moving resources to where they matter, without bureaucratic friction.

The deeper point is that Ukraine is not only defending territory. It is road-testing democratic resilience under industrial-scale coercion. What is being learned there, about civil society mobilization, distributed command, and the psychology of persistence under sustained attack, will define security architecture for the next generation.

We should be paying close attention to the curriculum.

🐌 Johan

….

Reply
Share
2 replies
Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
4dEdited

Trump is finding out that just because MAGA can’t think for themselves that doesn’t apply to the rest of the country.

Ukraine has been my guiding light for many years now and if we somehow find our way out of here is it by luck, providence, by logic and reason or a combination of factors, what will the history books write about us in 5, 10, 50 years from now. The new generation better gear up for higher education and civility and understanding peace or will have to beat it out of them!

Reply
Share
45 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Timothy Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture