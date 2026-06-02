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Thinking about...

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Swbv's avatar
Swbv
2d

It is beyond me why Russia just keeps chugging on, seemingly with no internal objections. And not a lot of international push-back that I read about.

I am afraid the unending Trump centric cycles of scandal drive all things Ukraine from the pages of US news consumers.

That may not be inadvertent.

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Elizabeth Bekes's avatar
Elizabeth Bekes
2dEdited

How brave of Marci! Over the years, I have gathered that such adventures might not be exactly where she thrives. So much more kudos to her.

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