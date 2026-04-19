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Joanna Denis's avatar
Joanna Denis
3d

Thank you for bringing this to our attention, once again. Happy to contribute. Ukraine must win this war The felon in the White House and his cohorts have turned their backs on Ukraine.

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Karen Lewton's avatar
Karen Lewton
3dEdited

Timothy Snyder's first United 24 fundraiser "Shahed Hunter" in 2023 raised more than $1,200,000. This new one is almost at $13,000 already, after a day. It's a good thing.

Update: $178,755 since yesterday.

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