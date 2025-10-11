No Kings — Freedom (video)

A week from today, on October 18th, millions of Americans will gather in thousands of places to protest the countless ways our current administration is attacking our freedoms. Some elected officials — details in the video — cannot even bear to say the name of the protests out loud « No Kings ». Instead they are trying to message-discipline themselves into the propaganda line that protestors hate their country. Ha! It’s exactly the opposite. Protestors believe that action has meaning. Protestors are exercising the rights enshrined in the Constitution. For me, protest is about love of country, where love means wanting my country to survive and thrive and be the best version of itself. I will be there on October 18th, and I hope you wil be too. The video has the thoughts about why lying about protest is harmful and why getting out in public with others is helpful. Thanks for being with me.

TS CT October 11th

