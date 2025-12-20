I had a wide-ranging conversation with the distinguished historian of war Philipps O’Brien, who has been an important voice on the Russo-Ukrainian war. In part one, we discuss the structural reasons for victory and defeat in war, and assess the first critical year (2022) of Russia’s current full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Please watch and share! Part two coming tomorrow.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
How wars are won
Part one of a conversation with Prof Phillips O'Brien
Dec 20, 2025
Thinking about...
The words we need for the politics of today.The words we need for the politics of today.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Phillips P. OBrien
Writes Phillips’s Newsletter Subscribe
Recent Episodes