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Swbv's avatar
Swbv
3d

Counter-intuitively to our own long term national policies, Russia appears to be benefiting from Trump's decision to wage war against Iran. Global oil prices are higher and Russia's rake from the increase is estimated to be $150mio / day thus refilling the Kremlin's coffers. And our own supplies of all sorts of war fighting munitions are being rapidly depleted which means that there is less that could go to Ukraine if the Republicans started supporting our ally again.

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Kit Flynn's avatar
Kit Flynn
3d

At the age of 85 I cannot attend a physical protest but please know I’ll be joining you spiritually and emotionally. Bless you all!

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