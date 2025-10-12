Thinking about...

Thinking about...

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Jaffee's avatar
Robert Jaffee
4h

I just made a donation. It’s a wonderful cause: "Slava Ukraini" 🇺🇦

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Barry Coburn's avatar
Barry Coburn
4h

Hello friends of Ukraine -- Donations by individuals are great, but donations from large entities also would be very helpful. Anyone interested in discussing a strategy for this, please reach out: barry.coburn@att.net.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Timothy Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture