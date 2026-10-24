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With Michael Weiss on Ukraine, Diplomacy, and Espionage

A recording from Timothy Snyder's live video
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Timothy Snyder and Foreign Office by M.Weiss

Please check out this timely conversation with the investigative journalist Michael Weiss. We are working here to bring you up to date on the changing US policy towards Ukraine, the Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilians following the complete failure of the Russian summer offensive, and the ways the war connects to American domestic politics before the midterm elections. Bonus: get confirmation that the mind and mouth of JD Vance are moved by Russian propaganda. If you find this valuable, please share this with others who will be interested!

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