Please check out this timely conversation with the investigative journalist Michael Weiss. We are working here to bring you up to date on the changing US policy towards Ukraine, the Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilians following the complete failure of the Russian summer offensive, and the ways the war connects to American domestic politics before the midterm elections. Bonus: get confirmation that the mind and mouth of JD Vance are moved by Russian propaganda. If you find this valuable, please share this with others who will be interested!
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With Michael Weiss on Ukraine, Diplomacy, and Espionage
A recording from Timothy Snyder's live video
Thinking about...
The words we need for the politics of today.The words we need for the politics of today.
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