Where Do Democrats Go From Here? With Rep. Jake Auchincloss

Dear thinkers,

Tim recently joined Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) for a Thinking Live conversation. The biggest question during the conversation: where do Democrats go after the midterms? They planned nothing in advance, and the conversation covered a lot. Here are the big themes. Watch the entire conversation above!

1. Win, then act

Tim stressed what happens after a win: “My greatest fear is that Democrats win both chambers and then don’t treat it as a victory.” Rep. Auchincloss laid out three priorities: a bipartisan-friendly affordability agenda, accountability for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and a serious attack on dark money. On affordability, he said, “if the Republicans want to vote against, shame on them.”

2. The window to get money out of politics

Tim sees an unusual opening: “right now we have an unusual open window to get money out of politics,” because Americans currently blame Trump more than the system itself. Rep. Auchincloss backs overturning Citizens United through state corporate charter law, but warned that the climb will be harder than people expect. Even Massachusetts’ attorney general declined his ballot petition on First Amendment grounds. Still, Tim argued the free speech question has to be met head-on: “the purpose of freedom of speech is to enable the powerless to speak to the powerful, not the other way around.”

3. Tie corruption to your wallet

Rep. Auchincloss argued that corruption only lands when voters feel it, and used health care as his example. A billionaire with ties to the biggest insurers ran CMS and raised reimbursement rates for his own investors, which means higher premiums for everyone else. Tim’s takeaway: “Getting affordability and democracy together is the key.”

4. Lessons from Hungary, and what patriotism means

Rep. Auchincloss pointed to the anti-Orbán coalition as a model for Democrats: relentless focus on corruption, joyful patriotism, and a cross-ideological economic agenda. He added that Democrats need to “talk and act like we love this country,” and that America isn’t blood and soil: “Americans fight for ideas.”

Rep. Auchincloss and Tim ran out of time before Iran and Ukraine, so that’s for another conversation. In the meantime, I hope you enjoy their exchange above.

Until next time,

Victor