When we say No Kings, we mean Freedom (video)

Cincinnati was where I wanted to be for No Kings, and I was so glad to be there. We have dozens of civic groups signing people up to work together, and tens of thousands of people down by the river for hours. I was proud to be there and proud to open the rally with this speech. Thanks to everyone who answered and went to work. And thanks above all to the local organizers from 50501 and the good people at Indivisible who made it possible for us to come together. Please listen and please find your way to work with others. And please share this video.

