Transcript
Who was Who in Weimar Germany (video)

Notes from a Presidential "Roundtable"
Timothy Snyder's avatar
Timothy Snyder
Oct 10, 2025
Transcript

At Tuesday’s presidential “roundtable” on “antifa,” the villain du jour, one of the speakers said that its origins were to be found in Weimar Germany.

The wrongdoers of history, we are instructed from the White House, were those who tried to prevent Hitler from coming to power.

In a busy week, this is a statement worth noting — not just for its shocking character, but for what it reveals about the manufactured “antifa” panic: that the true target is American constitutionalism, American law, and American liberties.

