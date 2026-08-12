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Elizabeth Block's avatar
Elizabeth Block
9h

It's amazing, and dismaying, what people believe.

There's a story, just possibly true, about a local politician somewhere in the American south, who refused to vote for funds for foreign language instruction in the schools in his district, because if English was good enough for Jesus Christ, it should be good enough for everyone.

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Ewout Brunt's avatar
Ewout Brunt
12h

Dear Timothy,

Can your lectures also been watched not using Youtube?

Warm regards,

Ewout Brunt

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