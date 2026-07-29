Thinking about...

Thinking about...

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matt's avatar
Matt
9h

Many definitions are possible.

Mine is a system of governance that interprets the state's legal monopoly as violence as a legal means.

Concepts like due process, precedent, fairness become irrelevant and the use or threat of violence, not as a last resort, but as primary tool of policy, is the defining feature. Sometimes this is initially cloaked in a legal veneer, but this inexorably changes from "for what crimes should we sanction violence" to "what crimes can we create to justify violence".

Reply
Share
4 replies
Douglas Giles, PhD w/o BS's avatar
Douglas Giles, PhD w/o BS
10hEdited

We do better to understand fascism as a product of a particular time and place. Understanding it in its historical context will better empower us to deal with the authoritarianism that threatens us today.

Reply
Share
42 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Timothy Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture