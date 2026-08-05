Thinking about...

Thinking about...

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Douglas Giles, PhD w/o BS's avatar
Douglas Giles, PhD w/o BS
3dEdited

Thank you; so few people realize how much Lenin changed the ideas of Marx. Not that Marx was correct on everything but what Lenin created was a horrific bastardization of the idea of communism. He and Stalin were right wing.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Patrick Daniels aka Cromulent1's avatar
Patrick Daniels aka Cromulent1
3d

Exceptionally well written piece!

Reply
Share
1 reply
67 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Timothy Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture