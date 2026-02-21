Thinking about...

Can an essay win the Nobel Peace Prize? Because I would like to nominate this one.

Snyder captures something neuroscience confirms but we systematically ignore: empathy isn’t moral decoration, it’s the cognitive architecture that makes cooperation, and therefore freedom, possible.

When Americans obsess over gold medals rather than performance, we’re not just being shallow, we’re rewiring our reward systems to value only outcomes we can claim as ours.

Repeatedly choosing not to engage with others’ pain doesn’t just make you callous, it literally atrophies the neural pathways that allow you to model other minds, to imagine what freedom costs when you’re defending it under artillery fire instead of watching from a couch.

The Ukrainians covering Olympics with visible laptop stickers and spontaneous laughter aren’t just charming…they’re demonstrating what societies optimized for trust rather than dominance actually look like. They remember their dead not because it’s performative but because connection to others’ sacrifice is what binds communities when everything else is being destroyed.

Meanwhile Americans can’t remember Tommie Smith and John Carlos raising fists in 1968 because we’ve been conditioned to forget any suffering that complicates the narrative of meritocracy and winning. That forgetting isn’t accidental. It’s the product of incentive structures rewarding erasure of context, valorizing individual achievement disconnected from collective struggle.

Free societies are built as communities of shared pain, not grievance—-is the inversion of everything American culture currently optimizes for. We’ve built a society that insists suffering is either deserved or irrelevant, that acknowledges only victories worth claiming. The behavioral consequence is predictable: a population “flabbergasted” by predictable oppression because we systematically trained ourselves not to notice anyone else’s.

When you spend decades optimizing neural architecture for “winning” rather than solidarity, you end up with a society that can’t recognize authoritarianism until the camps are already built.

Ukrainians holding back genocide are buying us time we’re wasting on gold paint and willful amnesia.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

—Johan

