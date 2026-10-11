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Susan Samuels's avatar
Susan Samuels
Oct 11

Would like to see some commentary on The US sanctioning the ICC. This is an attack on the rule of law, and institutions, and in effect an attack on democracy itself.

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julie m's avatar
julie m
Oct 11

Was Trump a Russian asset even before he was president? I believe so. Russia has helped him all along even when US banks wouldn’t loan him money way before he ran for president. To think Russia doesn’t have evidence of his perverted sexual proclivity seems naive. Hegseth is another bully racist sexist who appears to give the worst advice possible to every turn.

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