War of Exhaustion in Ukraine (video)

How do Ukrainians endure?

When will the war end?

What kind of war is it?

Fresh from travels in southeastern Ukraine and meetings with soldiers, officers and other Ukrainians, I try to give some answers to these questions in this nine-minute video, filmed at sunrise a couple of days ago in Dnipro.

We, beyond Ukraine, are not merely observers who can ask questions, but responsible parties whose actions (and inaction) make the difference.

Ukrainians are paying the price for our indecision and now, in our own way, we are too. It can all be repaired, but we must be clear about where we are and what remains to be done.

Center for Contemporary Culture, Dnipro

Books on their way to soldiers on the front, Kultur’nyi Desant, Kyiv