Thinking about...

Thinking about...

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elizabeth K. Baker's avatar
Elizabeth K. Baker
20h

"What we see we can stop; what we understand we can change." Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Ralph's avatar
Ralph
20h

Please spread the word about Aleksander Dugin. He is a Russian political philosopher, often referred to as “Putin’s brain” or “Putin’s philosopher”, is a leading theorist of neo-Eurasianism. He believes Russia is on a Messianic mission and that Russia needs to destroy Ukraine and take over Europe to fulfill a divine goal.

Dugin believes Russia should control the entire European/Russian continent and that they would leave everything west of the Atlantic for the Untied States.

During Trump’s first campaign, Dugin urged Americans to vote for Trump. It is well documented that Russia influenced that campaign with thousands of fake bots posting phony conspiracies. Remember the child sacrifices being performed in a pizza parlor basement claim?? Russia was an integral part of the Trump campaign which is well documented.

Why is the media ignoring the ties Trump has with the Russian political machine??

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by Timothy Snyder and others
120 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Timothy Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture