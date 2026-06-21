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Martha's avatar
Martha
2d

Excellent and insightful! The fact that so many people believed that it was a good idea to put a man who is so spectacularly unqualified - so seemingly proud of his own ignorance - in charge of the most powerful nation on earth never ceases to stun and horrify me.

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bitchybitchybitchy
2d

There's something deeply wrong with Hegseth, Trump and Vance.

Hegseth is obsessed with some strange, homoerotic ideas about masculinity and strength, coypled with his religious beliefs, which are not actually Christian.

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