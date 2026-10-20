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Leigh Horne's avatar
Leigh Horne
Oct 20Edited

Here in Pittsburgh there are thousands of descendants of the Ukrainian immigrants who helped make the steel that 'built America' every bit as much as the railroads did. You can see Ukrainian flags all over, including in my yard, even though I've not one drop of Ukrainian blood. It's the spirit of Ukraine's resistance to tyranny, cruelty, and other crimes always and ever committed with impunity wherever oligarchs rule that I salute. There is evidently something wrong with the men who cheat, lie and trample the lives of others in pursuit of more and more wealth with which to prop up their fragile egos. In Trump we have a home-grown example of this complex evil right under our noses. If we don't rise up agains it we are betraying our best selves as well as each other, as well as the brave people of Ukraine.

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Hank Greenspan's avatar
Hank Greenspan
Oct 20

Thanks, Tim. We have had Ukrainian flag up since the first day of the post Crimea Russian war of atrocity. Flags in Michigan mean almost nothing except to say we haven't forgotten. And shame on our neighbors if they have. We live in a world of disposable people and their disposing pirates. We must actively choose sides. Every day.

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