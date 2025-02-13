Americans have a certain idea of freedom. We are fine just the way we are and the only problem are the barriers in the outside world. In this mental world, Musk’s hollowing out of the government can seem justified. Trump’s betrayal of friends and destruction of alliances can seem convenient. We will be great again by being all alone, with no one to trouble us.
This fantasy leads right to tragedy. It sets the stage for the weak strongman.
Trump is a strongman in the sense that he makes others weak. He is strong in a relative sense; as Musk destroys institutions, what remains is Trump’s presence. But other sorts of power meaning vanish, as Musk takes apart the departments of the American government that deal with money, weapons, and intelligence. And then the United States has no actual tools to deal with the rest of the world.
The strongman is weak because no one beyond the United States has anything to want (or fear) from the self-immolation. And weak because Trump submits to foreign aggression, putting waning American power behind Russia.
The weak strongman undermines the rules, but cannot replace them with anything else. He creates the image of power by his rhetorical imperialism: America will control Greenland, Panama, Mexico, Canada, Gaza, etc. From there, it is hard to say that others are wrong when they invade other countries. The weak strongman is left endorsing other people’s invasions, as with Russia and Ukraine. He lacks the power to resist them. And he lacks the power to coerce them. And, ironically, he lacks the power to carry out wars himself. He lacks the patience, and he lacks the instruments.
Many Americans fear Trump, and so imagine that others must. No one beyond America fears Trump as such. He can generate fear only in his capacity as neighborhood arsonist, as someone who destroys what others have created. America’s friends are afraid not of him but of what we all have to lose. America’s enemies are not frightened when Trump kicks over the lantern and sets things on fire. Quite the contrary: he is doing exactly what they want.
Trump plays a strongman on television, and he is a talented performer. But the strength consists solely of the submissiveness of his audience. His performance arouses a dream of passivity: Trump will fix it, Trump will get rid of our problems, and then we will be free. And of course that kind of Nosferatu charisma is a kind of strength, but not one that can be brought to bear to solve any problems, and not one that matters in the world at large. Or rather: it matters only negatively. As soon as Trump meets someone with a better dictator act, like Putin, he submits. But he can only enable Putin. He can’t really even imitate him.
Trump’s supporters might think that we don’t need friendships because the United States can, if necessary, intimidate its enemies without help. This has already been proven wrong. Trump can make things worse for Canada and Mexico, in the sense that a sobbing boy taking his ball home makes things worse. But he cannot make them back down. Trump has not intimidated Russia. He has been intimidated by Russia.
The cruelty that makes Trump a strongman at home arose from the destruction of norms of civil behavior and democratic practice. Unlike any other American politician before him, Trump has scorned the law and used hate speech to deter political opponents here. For years he has used his tweets to inspire stochastic violence. This intimidates some Americans. It has, for example, led to a kind of self-purge of the Republican Party, opening the way for Trump, or in fact for Musk, to rule with the help of tamed and therefore predictable cadres. The effect of this is that people who have submitted to Trump see him as a strongman. But what they are experiencing is in fact their own weakness. And their own weakness cannot magically become strength in the wider world. Quite the contrary.
Stochastic violence cannot be applied to foreign leaders. Trump has said that he can stop the war in Ukraine. He wrote a tweet directed at Vladimir Putin; but the capital letters and exclamation points did not change the emotional state of the Russian leader, let alone Russian policy. And no one in Irkutsk is going to threaten or hurt Putin because Donald Trump wrote something on the internet. Something that works in the United States is not relevant abroad. In fact, the tweet was a sign of weakness, since it was not followed by any policy. Putin quite rightly saw it as such. Trump and his cabinet now repeat Putin’s talking points about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
One could generously interpret Trump’s tweet to Putin threatening sanctions and such as an act of policy. I saw conservatives do that, and I would have been delighted had they been right. But I fear that this was just the characteristic American mistake of imagining that, because Americans react submissively to Trump’s words, others must as well. For words to matter, there has to be policy, or at least the possibility that one might be formulated. And for there to be policy, there have to be institutions staffed with competent people. And Trump’s main action so far, or really Musk’s action so far, has been to fire exactly the people who would be competent to design and implement policy. Many of the people who knew anything about Ukraine and Russia are gone from the federal government.
And now Trump is trying to make concessions to Russia regarding issues directly related to Ukrainian sovereignty on his own, without Ukraine, and indeed without any allies. He is showing weakness on a level unprecedented in modern US history. His position is so weak that it is unlikely to convince anyone. Trump is a sheep in wolf’s clothing. The wolves can tell the difference. Russians will naturally think that they can get still more.
Ukrainians, for that matter, have little incentive to give up their country. Trump can threaten them with cutting US arms, because stopping things is the only power he has. But Ukrainians must now expect that he would do that anyway, given his general subservience to Putin. If the US does stop support for Ukraine, it no longer has influence in how Ukraine conducts the war. I have the feeling that no one in the Trump administration has thought of that.
It is quite clear how American power could be used to bring the war to an end: make Russia weaker, and Ukraine stronger. Putin will end the war when it seems that the future is threatening rather than welcoming. And Ukraine has no choice but to fight so long as Russia invades. This is all incredibly simple. But it looks like Trump is acting precisely as is necessary to prolong the war and make it worse.
Thus far he and Hegseth have simply gone public with their agreement with elements of Russia’s position. Since this is their opening gambit, Russia has every incentive to keep fighting and to see if they can get more. The way things are going, Trump will be responsible for the continuing and escalation of the bloodshed, quite possibly into a European or open global conflict. He won’t get any prizes for creating the conditions for a third world war.
It’s an obvious point, but it has to be made clearly: no one in Moscow thinks that Trump is strong. He is doing exactly what Russia would want: he is repeating Russian talking points, he is acting essentially as a Russian diplomat, and he is destroying the instruments of American power, from institutions through reputation. No American president can shift an international power position without policy instruments. And these depend on functioning institutions and competent civil servants. In theory, the United States could indeed change the power position by decisively helping Ukraine and decisively weakening Russia. But that theory only becomes practice through policy. And it is not hard to see that Musk-Trump cannot make policy.
Even should he wish to, Trump can not credibly threaten Russia and other rivals while Musk disassembles the federal government. Intimidation in foreign affairs depends upon the realistic prospect of a policy, and policy depends, precisely, on a functioning state.
Let us take one policy instrument that Trump mentioned in his tweet about Putin: sanctions. Under Biden, we had too few people in the Department of the Treasury working on sanctions. That is one reason they have not worked as well against Russia as one might have hoped. To make sanctions work, we would need more people on the job, not fewer. And of course we would also need foreign powers to believe that Treasury was not just an American billionaire’s plaything. And that will be hard, because their intelligence agencies read the newspapers.
The United States cannot deal with adversaries without qualified civil servants in the departments of government that deal with money, weapons, and intelligence. All of these are being gutted and/or run by people who lack anything vaguely resembling competence.
Americans can choose to ignore this, or to interpret it only in our own domestic political terms. But it is obvious to anyone with any distance on the situation that the destruction of the institutions of power means weakness. And it creates a very simple incentive structure. The Russians were hoping that Trump would return to power precisely because they believe that he weakens the United States. Now, as they watch him (or Musk) disassemble the CIA and FBI, and appoint Tulsi Gabbard and Kash Patel, they can only think that time is on their side.
The Russians might or might not, as it pleases them, entertain Trump’s idea of ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. Even if they accept the ceasefire it will be to prepare for the next invasion, in the full confidence that a United States neutered by Musk-Trump will not be able to react, that the Europeans will be distracted, and that the Ukrainians will find it harder to mobilize a second time.
Trump is not only destroying things, he is being used as an instrument to destroy things: in this case, used by Russia to destroy a successful wartime coalition that contained the Russian invasion and prevented a larger war.
What is true for Russia also holds for China. The weak strongman helps Beijing. Time was not really on China’s side, not before Trump. There was no reason to think that China would surpass the United States economically, and therefore politically and militarily. That had been the great fear for decades, but by the time of the Biden administration the trend lines were no longer so clear, or indeed had reversed. But now that Trump (or rather Musk) has set a course for the self-destruction of American state power, Beijing can simply take what it would once have had to struggle to gain, or would have had to resign from taking.
A weak strongman brings only losses without gains. And so the descent begins. Destroying norms and institutions at home only makes Trump (or rather Musk) strong in the sense of making everyone else weak. In our growing weakness, we might be all tempted by the idea that our strong man at least makes us a titan among nations.
But the opposite is true. The world cannot be dismissed by the weak strongman. As a strongman, he destroys the norms, laws, and alliances that held back war. As a weakling, he invites it.
A friend wrote a guest opinion for his local paper and gave me permission to post it for others to adapt:
In a recent letter to constituents entitled “The Amodei Report: Roundup of Presidential Actions”, MAGA Mark Amodei stated that a “90-day pause in foreign assistance fulfills President Trump’s commitment to ensuring responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars.”
Amodei goes on to list a “few initiatives” funded through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) under President Biden’s watch with which he apparently disagrees, and I quote:
— $2.5 million for electric vehicles for Vietnam
— $2 million for sex changes and “LGBT activism” in Guatemala
— Hundreds of thousands of dollars to a non-profit linked to designated terrorist organizations, even after an Inspector General initiated an investigation
— $47,000 for a “transgender opera” in Colombia
— $32,000 for a “transgender comic book” in Peru
Now, let’s put on our Critical Thinking Caps, shall we?
According to the most recent full-year fiscal report for USAID, USAID spent $39 billion dollars on its mission around the world. However, USAID also carries out programs funded by the US State Department. Adding in those expenditures, USAID executed missions totaling between $50 and $60 billion in 2023, according to public reporting. Let’s use $55 billion as an estimate.
Apparently, Mr. Amodei has a gripe with the five programs he mentioned. The approximate total expenditure for these five is about $5.1 million dollars. Dividing $5.1 million dollars by USAID’s total expenditures of $55 billion dollars, we find that Mr. Amodei is apparently complaining about expenditures totaling 0.00927% of USAID’s budget!!!
In other words, Mr. Amodei is literally ignoring the remaining 99.9907% of USAID’s expenditures. One would wonder if he knows or cares what activities are included in 99.9907% of USAID’s activities? Do you, Mark? How about holding one of your very rare constituent town halls so that we can discuss?
A rhetorical point is being made, not a point of substance. In truth, Mr. Amodei’s email to his constituents is not a product of his own independent thinking about USAID, but instead merely a subset of 12 talking points distributed by MAGA, intent upon attacking USAID in districts around the country with the usual “culture war” messages. Fact-checker Glenn Kessler at the Washington Post has declared that 11 of the 12 are wrong: "The White House’s wildly inaccurate claims about USAID spending: Eleven out of 12 claims about the agency’s work are misleading, wrong or lack context.” https://wapo.st/3X2I77c
In truth, USAID performs the vital mission of supporting the U.S. government’s foreign policy by helping countries with economic development, disaster relief, and promoting democracy.
What has USAID accomplished in recent years with the other 99.9907% of the budget that Mr. Amodei didn’t mention?
Well, only saved over 25 million lives in Africa under a program started by President George W. Bush called PEPFAR (President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief), called by many the most successful humanitarian aid program in history.
What else has USAID done? Daily, USAID saves starving people in sub-Saharan Africa using a substance manufactured from Georgia peanuts, suppresses the production of cocaine in South America, fights to save the Amazon rainforest, and acts through its nearly 100 missions worldwide as a pandemic early-warning system as it provides rudimentary anti-viral health care for the poorest people on earth.
The eradication of smallpox was achieved by a collaboration between USAID and the CDC and the World Health Organization (from which President Trump recently had us withdraw).
The bottom line is that every year, again using the 99.9907% of the budget that Mr. Amodei does not mention, USAID saves millions of lives worldwide, promotes democracy, and promotes American “soft power.”
But don’t just take my word for it, listen to conservative former USAID chief under President G.W. Bush, Andrew Natsios. He says “the notion that the agency are criminals and all that, that’s a lot of garbage. It’s a lie, it’s an insult.” Simply Google "Andrew Natsios USAID", and you will find numerous interviews where Mr. Natsios explains all the good that USAID does, and why America is worse off without it.
It is an abomination that the wealthiest man in the world, Elon Musk, bragged on “X” about how he and his young coders and hackers “spent the weekend feeding USAID into the woodchipper.” The wealthiest man on earth is bragging about an action that will cause thousands and probably millions of deaths of the poorest people on earth, without any review by the U.S. Congress.
This is a sad, disgusting chapter in our country’s history, and Mr. Amodei is complicit, spreading defaming tidbits about USAID while ignoring its magnificent accomplishments for the world and for all Americans. I am disgusted that he apparently condones Mr. Musk’s “feeding USAID through the woodchipper.”
As Mr. Natsios has pointed out, true conservatives don’t feed agencies through the woodchipper, they make course corrections, eliminating the bad and improving on the good works being done. Musk and Trump’s approach is not conservatism… it’s nihilism and anarchy.
I call on Mark Amodei to think for himself, and to stop supporting the ravings of Elon Musk and Donald Trump, before it is too late. American foreign policy and American democracy are at stake. If today’s MAGA will lie about USAID and “feed it through the woodchipper", soon they will come for FEMA, for Medicaid, for Social Security, for Medicare and other programs vital to American citizens to justify the $4.5 trillion dollar tax cut for billionaires that they just proposed in the upcoming budget talks.
Wake up, citizens, before it is too late. As I write this, Donald Trump has abandoned Ukraine, essentially promised disputed territory to Vladimir Putin, and invited this man, a war criminal, to the White House. These are disgraceful moments in American history, and we all need to wake up and think for ourselves.
Especially our elected representatives, like Mark Amodei.
Voter
Reno, NV
Great analysis. The Russians must be breaking out the champagne, especially after Trump suggested that the Ukranians might become Russian. Just like Canadians or Greenlanders might become American, I suppose. Like all tyrants, Trump does not believe that any people has the right of self-determination.
As you note, Trump will sell Ukraine down the river. He has talked with Putin but without Zelensky, just as he excluded the Afghan government from his negotiations with the Taliban. That turned out to be a surrender agreement for the Afghans.
Defense Secretary Hesgeth has already publicly caved on two key Russian demands: Ukraine can’t recover its lost territories or get NATO membership. Hesgeth is doing a fine job negotiating on Putin’s behalf. Maybe Trump will suggest that Ukraine should pay reparations to Russia?