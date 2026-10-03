The Richness of Language (Kharkiv Meditations, 8/10)

Last month I had some time at night in Kharkiv to record a few thoughts. One of the prompts was the regularity of Russian attacks; the other was a certain logic that led from one topic to the next. This one is about our capacities as speakers of languages. It follows naturally from earlier meditations on words and from the previous one on AI. I was also staying in the apartment of a very accomplished linguist, and reading his essays.

This is the eighth of ten of these Kharkiv Meditations; the last two will appear on October 4 and 5, so tomorrow and the day after.

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