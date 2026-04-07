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Johan's avatar
Johan
13h

Snyder is doing what historians are supposed to do: strip away the noise and name the thing precisely.

“A whole civilization will die tonight.” That sentence doesn’t need context. It doesn’t need to be walked back or interpreted. It is, by the legal definition the United States itself signed in 1948, an expression of genocidal intent by a head of state.

What strikes me most is his point about words creating permission structures. This is basic behavioral science. Once a leader speaks the unthinkable, he doesn’t just reflect a norm—-he moves it. Everyone below him recalibrates what’s acceptable. That’s how atrocity scales. Not with one order. With a thousand small recalibrations by people who tell themselves they’re just doing their jobs.

Snyder is right that this is on us. Not just politicians. Every person who normalizes the sentence, contextualizes it, or simply scrolls past it is participating in the recalibration.

The historians always see it first. The tragedy is that seeing it and stopping it are entirely different things.

Thank you for the clarity.

—Johan

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Kassie Schwan's avatar
Kassie Schwan
13h

This is where all the decades-long “sanewashing ” of a megalomaniac has finally gotten us. Full-on war criminals in charge, and a pacified congress and helpless electorate. So tonight he threatens the entire Persian civilization when he should be in jail. Where does one go when we are past despair?

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