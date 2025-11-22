The People's House
And the Oligarch Pit
The policewoman jumped out, whistled, and told us to stop.
It was the afternoon of Hallowe’en in Washington DC, and I was walking with a friend from Adams Morgan down to the Mall. It’s a city where I feel at home. I visited in 1987, as part of National High School Mock Trial Championship, and lived in DC for summers before, during, and after college. The afternoon of October’s last day was beautiful, and my mind was dwelling in other sunny days, other strolls down the same path -- 17th St, alongside the White House compound, approaching State Place.
And then she appeared from nowhere, our energetic policewoman, officiously stopping the foot traffic; we had to wait and watch. A skilled semi driver had appeared, incongruously, at the tight intersection; he had to back his load through a narrow entry into the White House which had been designed for no such thing. It was not just that the passage was too small; no one on the other side of the checkpoint, on the White House grounds, had made any preparations, and cars beyond the gate were parked needlessly close. It took the driver several minutes to find his way in, which gave me time to think about what was so troubling in all this.
By the time of my visit to the nation’s capital, our president had already leveled the East Wing of the White House, the side where the public entrance used to be, where guests were once welcomed. We were standing on the west side of the complex, watching a movement of heavy machinery that seemed arbitrary, unplanned, and chaotic. Since the semi driver had to make a whole series of turns before backing in, it was not hard to see his load: a CZM utility drilling rig. It would join the collection of other heavy equipment at the edge of a pit.
Why was this troubling? The destruction of the East Wing is the vanity project of someone who regards the White House as a permanent private residence. I presume that the expansion of the bunker is more important than whatever might be built on the surface. Given that the parts of the White House that are still standing are being redecorated with fake-gilded Home-Depot gewgaws, any ballroom would likely be hideous. The impression given in every Trump endeavor is that he takes everything for himself, and yet somehow never has the money to hand to do anything right. He has endless donations, but no one seems to know where it is.
At the end of my walk, about an hour later, I met a second friend who, as it happened, was on that mock trial team back in 1987, and also visited Washington with me and a larger group from my high school. Seeing him, I think, helped me understand just why I was troubled.
During our week in the capital, back then, we were hosted and guided around by a group called Close-Up. They were (are) non-partisan, and our stops and lectures were all designed around a simple theme: all of this, the Mall, the monuments, the city, belongs to us, as Americans. It is not just that the East Wing existed back then, and that no policewomen were jumping out to block our tours: the whole complex was much more open, as was the whole city. Now you cannot get close-up to anything. The White House, we were told, was also called the People’s House.
I know that this sense of belonging had something to do with where I was coming from, a white kid from a good school being celebrated for some achievement, with a week in the capital and a hotel room and all the bills paid. And I know my perspective then was limited, and no doubt still is. The policewoman jumping into view was a spur to thought, but not a threat. The history of Washington DC is full of the race and class injustices that haunt our other cities.
So I was young and I was naive the first time, around forty years ago, that I walked around the White House. And yet that idea, that these spaces should belong to us, the people, is essential for any possible American democracy. It has of course never been fulfilled, but there is a difference between the partial realization of an ideal and its contemptuous rejection. The heavy equipment halting the natural flow of people in order to wreak oligarchical havoc behind walls of mendacity obfuscation and graft -- that felt like rejection, dismissal, scorn.
For someone like the president, or the vice-president, or for that matter for the surrounding clutch of oligarchs, none of what I write here has any meaning. For them, it is unthinkable that something -- a space, a monument, a White House, a city, a country -- could belong to the people and not to a private individual. And it is within that vacuum of values, that they live and they act. And so they dig a pit for themselves where once we had a meeting place which, with time and work, might have been for everyone.
This Trump thing will not work. It cannot work. But the destruction has gone far enough, the nihilism has dug deep enough, that we cannot think about going back. Even the idea of rebuilding is not enough.
If there is an America on the other side of this, it will have to be a different country, a better one, based not on the restoration of hopes that people my age once had, but on a broader sense of the future, a better American dream. I think that this America is in there, beneath the pain and the indignation; I believe that it is out there, among the voters and the protests. It will take work, work not of pits and barriers, but of organization and courage.
Langston Hughes
1901 –
1967
Let America be America again.
Let it be the dream it used to be.
Let it be the pioneer on the plain
Seeking a home where he himself is free.
(America never was America to me.)
Let America be the dream the dreamers dreamed—
Let it be that great strong land of love
Where never kings connive nor tyrants scheme
That any man be crushed by one above.
(It never was America to me.)
O, let my land be a land where Liberty
Is crowned with no false patriotic wreath,
But opportunity is real, and life is free,
Equality is in the air we breathe.
(There’s never been equality for me,
Nor freedom in this “homeland of the free.”)
Say, who are you that mumbles in the dark?
And who are you that draws your veil across the stars?
I am the poor white, fooled and pushed apart,
I am the Negro bearing slavery’s scars.
I am the red man driven from the land,
I am the immigrant clutching the hope I seek—
And finding only the same old stupid plan
Of dog eat dog, of mighty crush the weak.
I am the young man, full of strength and hope,
Tangled in that ancient endless chain
Of profit, power, gain, of grab the land!
Of grab the gold! Of grab the ways of satisfying need!
Of work the men! Of take the pay!
Of owning everything for one’s own greed!
I am the farmer, bondsman to the soil.
I am the worker sold to the machine.
I am the Negro, servant to you all.
I am the people, humble, hungry, mean—
Hungry yet today despite the dream.
Beaten yet today—O, Pioneers!
I am the man who never got ahead,
The poorest worker bartered through the years.
Yet I’m the one who dreamt our basic dream
In the Old World while still a serf of kings,
Who dreamt a dream so strong, so brave, so true,
That even yet its mighty daring sings
In every brick and stone, in every furrow turned
That’s made America the land it has become.
O, I’m the man who sailed those early seas
In search of what I meant to be my home—
For I’m the one who left dark Ireland’s shore,
And Poland’s plain, and England’s grassy lea,
And torn from Black Africa’s strand I came
To build a “homeland of the free.”
The free?
Who said the free? Not me?
Surely not me? The millions on relief today?
The millions shot down when we strike?
The millions who have nothing for our pay?
For all the dreams we’ve dreamed
And all the songs we’ve sung
And all the hopes we’ve held
And all the flags we’ve hung,
The millions who have nothing for our pay—
Except the dream that’s almost dead today.
O, let America be America again—
The land that never has been yet—
And yet must be—the land where every man is free.
The land that’s mine—the poor man’s, Indian’s, Negro’s, ME—
Who made America,
Whose sweat and blood, whose faith and pain,
Whose hand at the foundry, whose plow in the rain,
Must bring back our mighty dream again.
Sure, call me any ugly name you choose—
The steel of freedom does not stain.
From those who live like leeches on the people’s lives,
We must take back our land again,
America!
O, yes,
I say it plain,
America never was America to me,
And yet I swear this oath—
America will be!
Out of the rack and ruin of our gangster death,
The rape and rot of graft, and stealth, and lies,
We, the people, must redeem
The land, the mines, the plants, the rivers.
The mountains and the endless plain—
All, all the stretch of these great green states—
And make America again!
From The Collected Poems of Langston Hughes, published by Alfred A. Knopf, Inc. Copyright © 1994 the Estate of Langston Hughes. Used with permission.
Appalling but unsurprising. For the same 200M being spent on the ballroom, the entire Navajo reservation could have running water. Other recent acts: 1. 47 dumped 2 billion gallons of freshwater that CA farmers and firefighters were counting on. 2. 47 ordered the incineration of 500 tons of expired emergency rations instead of air dropping them into Gaza or distributing them to SNAP recipients. https://www.npr.org/2025/02/07/nx-s1-5287016/farmers-are-worried-after-trump-released-billions-of-gallons-of-water-in-california. https://www.theatlantic.com/health/archive/2025/07/usaid-emergency-food-incinerate-trump/683532/. https://www.navajowaterproject.org/.