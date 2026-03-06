Thinking about...

Thinking about...

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Johan's avatar
Johan
1dEdited

Thank you for nailing the mechanism: the “oligarchical corridor” where Kushner, Witkoff, Netanyahu, MBS, and Putin all coordinate while American institutions, public input, and national interest are absent.

This confirms the framework exactly: Mercenary foreign policy isn’t a metaphor, it’s the operational structure. Kushner collected $3.5B from Gulf states. Iran is their regional competitor. They paid for regime change. U.S. military executes it. No American process, no national interest, just oligarchs using state power for private gain.

The inputs and outputs prove it:

Inputs: Private jets to Tel Aviv and Riyadh, not State Department deliberation

Outputs: Israel gets Iran weakened, Saudis get competitor eliminated, Russia gets higher oil prices and depleted U.S. Patriot stocks, Kushner gets richer

What’s missing: Anything American. No threat assessment. No strategic objective. No institutional process. Just Trump’s “mind” as the interface between oligarchs and the military.

Snyder’s right that this isn’t an “American war”, it’s oligarchs renting U.S. military capacity while the state decays into unusability.

The corridor runs from Mar-a-Lago to Riyadh to Tel Aviv to Moscow. Americans aren’t in it. We just pay for it…in blood, treasure, and the institutional collapse that makes the next oligarchical deal easier to execute.

Grift isn’t the bug. The corridor IS the system.

Thank you for keeping it real.

—Johan

Reply
Share
7 replies
Phil Balla's avatar
Phil Balla
1d

Timothy Snyder and Ruth Ben-Ghiat had a podcast discussion today.

On Donald’s mad Iran war (imitating Putin’s) they covered how he and his sycophant mad crew don’t care about any American people, any soldiers, any veterans, or any human beings anywhere. They have in mind no U.S. national interests. They’ve no agenda at all other than their Me-Me-Big-Dictator desire to humiliate everyone else, rather as ICE and CBP roamed Minnesota streets only to exhibit indiscriminate terrorism, scorn, and contempt for all.

God, we need American schools to put people first – others – as human beings. We need students learning to write essays as if to respect others as individuals in complicated contexts. We need to key humanities.

We don’t need any more of our rich raping our underage girls. We don’t need any more of our rich grabbing more percentages of our national wealth. We don’t need any more of our mainstream media glomming unto Donald’s need for camera time for himself and his chaotic destructions. We don’t need any more of our social media billionaires yet with their algorithms for hatreds.

Reply
Share
1 reply
62 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Timothy Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture