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The Midterms and the Aftermath with Michael Podhorzer

Video conversation on the big American questions.
Timothy Snyder's avatar
Michael Podhorzer's avatar
Timothy Snyder and Michael Podhorzer

On a little tour of the Midwest, and very happy to stop to tap the mind of the great Michael Podhorzer on the larger meaning of these midterms and on what must come next. Please have a look and a listen and share!

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