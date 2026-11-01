On a little tour of the Midwest, and very happy to stop to tap the mind of the great Michael Podhorzer on the larger meaning of these midterms and on what must come next. Please have a look and a listen and share!
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The Midterms and the Aftermath with Michael Podhorzer
Video conversation on the big American questions.
Thinking about...
The words we need for the politics of today.The words we need for the politics of today.
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