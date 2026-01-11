Thinking about...

Thinking about...

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Johan's avatar
Johan
2d

Powerful fable that captures the pathological psychology perfectly. But as a geopolitical analyst who advises on authoritarian governance, I need to add the strategic layer: This isn’t just narcissistic obsession. It’s documented imperial doctrine.

The November 2025 National Security Strategy codifies what you’re describing as “madness” into official policy. The NSS’s “Trump Corollary” explicitly calls for “American dominance in the Western Hemisphere” through military force. Greenland isn’t random impulse, it’s named in NSS planning as strategic territory where sovereignty is negotiable.

Your stamp collector analogy reveals the psychology perfectly: possessive obsession destroying the cooperative relationships that made possession possible. But Venezuela proved this operational. Trump bombed Caracas, extracted Maduro, announced “we’re going to run the country,” and faced zero institutional pushback. Greenland’s next because the playbook worked.

Madness is the predictable endpoint of fascist collapse logic: everything already belongs to the superior power, has been stolen, and must be taken back by force. That’s not clinical insanity….it’s operational fascism with documented strategy.

The NSS ensures this scales beyond Trump’s personal pathology. The doctrine authorizes systematic erasure of allied sovereignty across the hemisphere.

From my work teaching geopolitics and consulting with NGOs: The fable captures psychology perfectly, but the NSS reveals operational architecture.

The NATO alliance is being dismantled not through madness alone, but through documented authoritarian doctrine treating allied sovereignty as obstacle to resource control. That’s what makes this more dangerous than individual pathology, it’s institutionalized imperial logic with presidential authority backing it.

Appreciate the moral clarity.

Just adding: There’s strategic method in the madness, and it’s written down as official U.S. policy; that’s even worse.

—Johan

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 replies
Kit Flynn's avatar
Kit Flynn
2d

Sheer insanity. Will we ever wake up from this nightmare? If The Bloated Yam gains Greenland, will he then be content? Of course not. He'll only want more and more.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
118 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Timothy Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture