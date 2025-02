Bucha, 2 April 2022

The lying

that there is no Ukraine

that there is no nation

that there is no state

The war to make the lies true

The lying about the war

The shelling of Kyiv

The shelling of Kharkiv

The shelling of Chernihiv

The old beautiful cities

The shelling everywhere

The bombing everywhere

The ghastly siege of Mariupol

The attacks on refugees from Mariupol

The…