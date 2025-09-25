Thinking about...

Charles W. Stotter
6d

Wow! I am not a big fan of super hero films, but your post makes me want to really see this one! Thank you, Professor Snyder, for a heart-warming and encouraging analysis in the midst of all the darkness currently enveloping the world. Now if we can just find our "superman" in real life ....

Chris Crutcher
6d

Imagine if you will (Twilight Zone lingo) a Time Machine, in which we could go back and give our current president good parents. To do that we might have to back and give THEM good parents, and as long as we're at it, why not go back to Eve and Adam...or I guess we could just stop at God's do-over, Noah and What's-Her-Name. When I worked as a therapist with abuse and neglect families, and encountered men with the current Leader-of-the-Free-Lunch's degree of narcissism, I knew family reconciliation was out of the question...a hundred percent of the time; that the the children's only chance depended on mom's capacity to gather them up and hit the road. Almost never happened; she was connected to him in the way America seems to be connected to Ginger Jesus. If ONLY Fred Drumpf had been more like you, who I have to believe, took your kids to see Superman primarily for THEIR enjoyment, we wouldn't even know who his son was, and the toxic river flowing through his offspring would have been dammed up long ago. Folks, TAKE YOUR KIDS TO SEE SUPERMAN!

