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The Crackup of the Trump Elite (video)

A few thoughts on the Joe Kent resignation
Timothy Snyder's avatar
Timothy Snyder
Mar 18, 2026

Joe Kent never should have been director of the National Counterterrorism Center. Given his complete lack of qualifications and his sympathies for those who wish harm to Americans, the scandal is his appointment, not his resignation.

His resignation reveals a fault line in the Trump elite, but not one that does credit to anyone. In basic political terms, it might be suggestive that fighting a doomed war will make it harder rather than easier for Trump to steal the coming election.

In the video I sketch this out. If you find it helpful, please share.

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