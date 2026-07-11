Thinking about...

Thinking about...

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kristopher Giesing's avatar
Kristopher Giesing
11h

You so clearly put way more thought into this review than the writers put into the script. I’m kind of amazed that you managed to pull a valuable lesson out of what’s otherwise clearly a waste of everyone’s time.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Kit Flynn's avatar
Kit Flynn
12h

I so look forward to seeing your course on Stalin and Hitler when it hits YouTube as your Yale course on the history of Ukraine was fabulous. As for Supergirl's mistreatment of her dog and the eventual demise of the dog, this will prevent my viewing this awful movie. Thanks for the heads up. This administration's use of Supergirl principles is so incredibly stupid, proving that our house is not in order. Will it ever be again?

Reply
Share
7 replies
60 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Timothy Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture