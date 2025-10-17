Just a short post today, from the road. I am very happy to be taking part in a No Kings rally tomorrow, and I know millions of you will be doing the same. Today is a good day to make — and show — your signs! People are sending pictures to me already; here’s one that I like, with a little Yiddish involved (bubbe means grandmother). Personal and also general — that’s a good way to go.

Please share photos of your own signs in the comments to inspire others! Which is what protest is all about. See you tomorrow.

Share

Find a No Kings rally

On Tyranny, the book