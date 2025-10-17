Just a short post today, from the road. I am very happy to be taking part in a No Kings rally tomorrow, and I know millions of you will be doing the same. Today is a good day to make — and show — your signs! People are sending pictures to me already; here’s one that I like, with a little Yiddish involved (bubbe means grandmother). Personal and also general — that’s a good way to go.
Please share photos of your own signs in the comments to inspire others! Which is what protest is all about. See you tomorrow.
Thinking about... is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I’m a disabled grandmother with severe osteoporosis from the Chicago suburbs. I’ll be wearing a unicorn costume to show my peaceful intentions and carrying a two-sided poster: “less ice, more NICE!” And “Brittle bones! Arrest with care!”
My dentist carries a sign that says: Crowns in Teeth, not on Heads. Dentists for Democracy!