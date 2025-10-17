Thinking about...

Thinking about...

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ISOequanimity's avatar
ISOequanimity
2d

I’m a disabled grandmother with severe osteoporosis from the Chicago suburbs. I’ll be wearing a unicorn costume to show my peaceful intentions and carrying a two-sided poster: “less ice, more NICE!” And “Brittle bones! Arrest with care!”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
38 replies
Susan A's avatar
Susan A
2d

My dentist carries a sign that says: Crowns in Teeth, not on Heads. Dentists for Democracy!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
445 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Timothy Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture