Johan
1d

This is a strong piece. What Snyder captures is the deliberate substitution of unreality for reality, a tactic I know well from my own years in diplomacy.

Russian statecraft has always thrived on erasing facts, reframing aggression as grievance, and turning capitulation into “peace.” The so‑called plan is not diplomacy, it is profiteering dressed up as negotiation, imperialism disguised as compromise.

As a former diplomat, I can tell you that the danger is not just in the document itself but in the process. When American policy is defined by Russian unreality, allies are forced to act as a check on Washington rather than Washington defending law and reality. That inversion is catastrophic. Incentives matter: reward aggression and you will get more aggression, punish the victim and you weaken the very system you claim to uphold.

Snyder is right. This is not a peace plan. It is a capitulation document written by the aggressor, served to the victim, and endorsed by Americans who see profit in unreality. Diplomacy that begins from lies does not end in peace.

It ends in disaster.

—Johan

Marlene Lerner-Bigley (CA)
1d

This so-called ceasefire agreement, as I read it previously, is a very bad joke. I became extremely angry that a totally unqualified person such as Witkoff, thinks he can even negotiate with a ruthless murderer. Basically, what was written is that Russia gets everything and Ukraine gets nothing. There will be no peace for Ukraine until or unless, we are able to get rid of this regime and it’s obvious demented leader.

